Jailer 2 Trailer Review: Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian to take on bigger mission in Nelson Dilipkumar film

The wait is finally over! The trailer of Jailer 2 is here, bringing back Rajinikanth as the iconic Muthuvel Pandian. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel looks set to take the action and madness of the first film several notches higher, with bigger stakes, fresh faces and plenty of chaos. The film is slated to hit cinemas on October 15.

Jailer 2 trailer out

The trailer once again places superstar Rajinikanth at the heart of the story as the retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian. While the first film revolved around his seemingly peaceful life turning upside down after his son went missing, the sequel appears to put him in an even more dangerous situation. The glimpse promises a high-energy action entertainer packed with Nelson’s trademark dark humour and larger-than-life moments.

Check out Rajinikanth in Jailer 2 trailer below:

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. The makers have already unveiled glimpses of Suraj, Suryah, and Vidya from the film, with the actors reportedly expected to portray antagonistic characters.

Moreover, Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi are also reportedly expected to appear in cameo roles.

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