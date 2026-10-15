Jailer 2 Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Rajinikanth in action in Nelson Dilipkumar's sequel

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has released in theaters on October 15, 2026. If you’re planning to watch the film this week, here’s what the netizens have to say about the movie.

Jailer 2 Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user stated, "Jailer 2 - First Half is fire Superstar Title Card, Nelson’s Witty Comedies throughout, Mass Bridge Seq & Tea Stall Scene, Interval Block… Highly Engaging. Nelsoooo Veramaari….Hukum."

Advertisement

Another fan remarked, "1st half Movie begins right from where Part 1 ended. Starts on a light hearted fashion. Simple yet a Pakka Intro for Rajinikanth aka. Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Anirudh's BG Score elevates a handful of sequences proving to be one of the biggest positives. But the highlight of the first half is the unexpected humor from Namo Narayana & Yogi Babu that clicks in most places. Typical Nelson type fun! Screenplay takes time to build its moments but Explodes at the Interval Point and Bangs you Entertaining first half."

A third user tweeted, "Jailer 2 Review!! First Half Lag, Cringe, Acting Average, Slomo Only Cameo Super -Hirithik Rosan, Vjs, lal, Rajinikanth, Predictable interval."

Check out the fans reactions:

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 continues the story of retired officer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a powerful group seeking revenge for Varma’s demise in the first film. Going undercover as a driver, Tiger sets out to dismantle the empire while protecting his family from danger. With the support of his trusted allies, Mathew, Narasimha, and Kamdev, he takes on formidable new enemies in a high-stakes battle.

Advertisement

Nelson Dilipkumar directorial features Rajinikanth, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Yogi Babu, and more in key roles. With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their previous cameos, the film also has Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Trailer Review: Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian to take on bigger mission in Nelson Dilipkumar film