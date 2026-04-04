Jailer 2 Update: Rajinikanth confirms sequel film is in ‘finishing stage’; KHxRK film to begin in August 2026

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, has been in the making for quite some time, with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Now, the superstar himself has dropped an update on the sequel as well as his collaboration with Kamal Haasan in KHxRK Reunion.

Rajinikanth confirms that Jailer 2 is in the ‘finishing stage,’ with KHxRK set to begin in August 2026

In a recent paparazzi interaction at an airport, Rajinikanth was seen engaging with photographers. The superstar said, “ Jailer 2 is almost complete; it is in the finishing stage. The release date will be announced by the production company soon. KHxRK, directed by Nelson, will begin shooting in August 2026.”

Jailer 2 is an upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will see the superstar reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also returning to reprise their respective characters.

With Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan in key roles, SJ Suryah is also expected to play a negative role in the film. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan is rumored to appear as a police officer in a cameo alongside the superstar. Moreover, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The film is set to be directed by Don fame Cibi Chakravarthy and is expected to be a light-hearted action entertainer. While the cast has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that actors like Shobana, Basil Joseph, and Priyanka Arul Mohan may appear in key roles.

Initially, the project was set to be directed by Sundar C. However, due to prior commitments, the filmmaker opted out of the film.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will also appear alongside Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion . While more details are awaited, the film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is likely to be released around Diwali or Aayudha Pooja in 2027.

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