Jailer 2 Update: Shah Rukh Khan to film for Rajinikanth starrer in March 2026? Find out

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to appear in the lead role in Jailer 2, which is slated to hit the big screens in mid-2026. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming film is expected to feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, which is likely to be shot in March this year.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to shoot for Jailer 2 for 7–8 days. Reportedly, SRK will join the sets in March 2026, and as this is said to be the only portion left to film, it will wrap up the shoot of the sequel. However, this remains an unconfirmed report, as the makers have not made any official announcement.

Jailer 2 is the upcoming sequel starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action-comedy film will see the superstar reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also returning to reprise their previous characters.

With Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan in key roles, SJ Suryah is also expected to play a negative role in the film. Additionally, actress Nora Fatehi is expected to feature in a special dance number.

Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar173. The movie is set to be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, best known for Don, and is expected to be a light-hearted action entertainer.

Initially, the project was set to be directed by Sundar C. However, due to prior commitments, the filmmaker opted out of the film.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will also appear alongside Kamal Haasan in an upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK. The film’s title promo is slated to be released on February 21, 2026, at 12:07 PM. Reportedly, the more-than-three-minute-long video will also be released in theaters.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film will feature Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Raghav Juyal, among others, in key roles and is slated to release on December 24, 2026.

