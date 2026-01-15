Jailer 2: Vijay Sethupathi confirms his cameo in Rajinikanth’s action-comedy: “Now I'm doing villain…”

After the massive success of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, the director started working on a script for its sequel. Soon, it was announced that legendary actor Rajinikanth will be returning as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2. Now, Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed his cameo in the upcoming action-comedy film. Read on!

Vijay Sethupathi to make a cameo in Jailer 2

Currently, all eyes are on Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming movie, Jailer 2. The Tamil-language action comedy brings back Rajinikanth, reprising his role from the 2023 hit film, Jailer. While the audience is excited to see the superstar spread his magic on the big screens, several biggies are also making special appearances in the film. Among them is Kollywood hero Vijay Sethupathi.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the Vikram Vedha star confirmed being part of the multi-starrer movie. Vijay stated that he had made a decision not to play villainous roles or do cameos in movies. But for Rajinikanth, he made this exception.

Confirming the same, Vijay spilled, “I have done a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajinikanth sir. To be with him, I get to learn a lot. The superstars survived in this industry for so many decades. There is so much to learn.”

In the same interview, Sethupathi revealed why he has decided not play a villain on-screen. Apparently, he ends up being subjected to a lot of emotional blackmail by filmmakers, and it affects the business of the movies, which he is doing as a hero. “Now I'm doing villain for the script only, which excites me,” the star underlines.

Vijay also stated that in the numerous scripts that he heard for playing a villain, all are penned keeping in mind a regular antagonist promoting a hero. Since they’re normal and nothing extraordinary, he has denied doing such roles.

Talking about Jailer 2, the movie also stars Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others. Moreover, actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vinayakan will also be seen making special appearances. As of now, the mass entertainer is expected to hit big screens on June 12, 2026.

