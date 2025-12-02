Jailer 2: Vinayakan confirms being part of Rajinikanth film, Mohanlal jets off to sets after Drishyam 3 wrap-up

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his next release, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. As the movie is a sequel to 2023's Jailer, it appears that the first installment's prime antagonist, Varman, played by Vinayakan, might also make an appearance.

Vinayakan confirms being part of Jailer 2

Ahead of his next release, Kalamkaval with Mammootty, Vinayakan revealed to Reporter TV that he is indeed part of Jailer 2. The actor emphasized that he will appear in the Rajinikanth starrer, but cannot reveal details about the film at the moment. He also added that his character Varman from Jailer is one of his favourite comedy roles, despite being a villainous character.

Mohanlal joins the shoot of Jailer 2

As production on Jailer 2 continues, Mohanlal was recently spotted flying out to join the shoot. The actor is all set to reprise his role as Mathew from the first installment, as he travels to film his cameo in the sequel as well.

The veteran star was seen heading to the sets when designer Jishad Shamsudheen shared a selfie with him on the flight. Interestingly, Mohanlal had recently wrapped up shooting for his film Drishyam 3.

See the post here:

More about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film serves as a sequel to Jailer (2023), which was a massive box-office blockbuster.

The sequel will reportedly follow Muthuvel Pandian as he faces even greater threats than in the first installment, promising intense action and bloodshed. Apart from Rajinikanth and Lalettan, the movie is also expected to see Shiva Rajkumar reprise his role from the first film. Additionally, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan are likely to play significant roles.

Reportedly, Nandamuri Balakrishna was expected to play a cameo in the film. However, it is speculated that he has stepped away from the role, with Vijay Sethupathi rumored to be taking it up instead.

While more details about the movie are yet to be revealed, the film is expected to be released in theaters by mid-2026.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the lead role in the tentatively titled Thalaivar173, co-produced by Kamal Haasan. The project is expected to be directed by Parking fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan.

ALSO READ: 4 Telugu Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend to The Great Pre-Wedding Show