Jailer 2 with Rajnikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian to start pre-production works soon? Here's what we know so far

Amidst numerous rumors, another report has surfaced about Jailer 2, which will mark Thalaivar Rajinikanth's on-screen comeback as Muthuvel Pandian. On director Nelson Dilipkumar's birthday, social media kept buzzing with several speculations.

As per reports, the first draft of Jailer 2 has been finalized, and the team is pleased with Nelson's developed concept. The writer-director is keen on delving deeper into Rajinikanth's character and has a solid blueprint for advancing the world of Muthuvel Pandian.

The producers, along with Rajinikanth, have given their approval to proceed with the core idea. Moreover, pre-production for Jailer 2 is rumored to commence in June 2024.

Is Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 pre-production set to begin soon?

According to rumors, the filming for Jailer 2 would begin at the end of this year or early in 2025, depending upon Rajinikanth's schedule for his next film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

For the uninitiated, Jailer, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, was a mammoth hit in 2023, earning almost three times its budget. The film resonated well not only in India but also became the highest-grossing Tamil film in North America. The action comedy stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, and others alongside Rajinikanth.

Here is everything you want to know about Rajinikanth

Next up, Rajinikanth will star in Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film is slated for release in October 2024 and features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati.

Recently, Sr. Bachchan and Rajinikanth wrapped up their shooting schedule for Vettaiyan in Mumbai. Anirudh Ravichander is associated with the film as a music composer. Meanwhile, the teaser for Vettaiyan generated a huge buzz among Thalaivar’s fans.

Watch Vettaiyan title teaser:

Furthermore, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is another exciting project in Thalaivar’s upcoming ventures. Veteran actor Sathyaraj is reportedly joining the Coolie team, marking his collaboration with the superstar after nearly four decades.

