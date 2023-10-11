Jailer actor Shiva Rajkumar opens up about his 8 minute role in Rajinikanth starrer; Details inside

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer was released over 2 months ago, but the effect that the film had on its audience has still not ended. The film is considered to be a comeback of filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar after his 2022 film, Beast, which was poorly received. Jailer delivered on its promise to be an entertainer, and even left the audience ‘rajinified’.

Shiva Rajkumar opens up about his role as Narasimha in Jailer

The film boasts a star-studded cameo cast, featuring big names like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Makrand Deshpande, and more. Each character left their own mark in the film, and the audience was offered the visual treat that they were promised.

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, actor Shiva Rajkumar opened up about his 8-minute cameo as Narasimha in the film. He said that the film changed his life and that he was now recognized by the film wherever he went. The actor also said that he was surprised that a mere 8-minute role was being so well received by the audience, not just in India, but also in foreign countries like the US and Dubai.

The Ghost actor also compared his character to Suriya’s character of Rolex from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 film Vikram, saying that both the characters left a lasting impact in spite of having very little screen time.

Check out the video below:

More about Jailer

Jailer released world-wide on August 9, and was an immediate hit. The film was helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featured Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, and more in the lead roles. The film was bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and had its music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

What’s next for Shiva Rajkumar

The Vedha actor will next be seen in the upcoming heist action thriller film Ghost, helmed by MG Srinivas. The film also features prominent names like Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, and more, and is scheduled to release on October 19.

Apart from that, Shivanna is also a part of Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 15.

