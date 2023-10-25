Jailer actor Vinayakan arrested for causing chaos at Ernakulam North police station; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Vinayakan, the renowned Malayalam actor established himself as a highly sought-after talent in the South film industry with his stellar performances. However, when it comes to his personal life, the Kerala State Film Award winner has always been a controversial figure. As per the latest updates, Vinayakan was arrested by the Kerala police on October 24, Tuesday night, for creating chaos at the Ernakulam North Police Station and verbally abusing the officers under the influence of alcohol.

Vinayakan arrested for creating a ruckus at the police station

According to the reports by The New Indian Express, Vinayakan was called to meet the Ernakulam North police officials, after his neighbors filed a complaint against him for creating a ruckus at his apartment. The police officials revealed that the Jailer actor and his wife have been having major fights for a very long time, thus creating quite a headache for his neighbors. However, Vinayakan, who reached the police station, created a massive ruckus there as well.

As per the updates, the actor gave a major headache to the police officials, while he was taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital for the procedural blood test, which is done to test the level of alcohol in his body. The cops revealed that Vinayakan hurled abuses at them during the procedures, and refused to cooperate. Later, the Ernakulam police registered a case against the Dhruva Natchathiram actor for the same and immediately arrested him.

Vinayakan's work front

The talented actor earned excellent reviews from Tamil cinema audiences and film fanatics with his brilliant performance as the lead antagonist Varman in Jailer, the recently released Nelson Dilipkumar directorial that featured Rajinikanth in the titular role. Vinayakan will be next seen in Dhruva Natchathiram, the upcoming Chiyaan Vikram-starring spy thriller, which is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same. National Toll Free Helpline (1800-11-0031) to assist the alcoholic and drug dependent persons.



