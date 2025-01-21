Jailer actor Vinayakan faces backlash for engaging in obscene behavior under influence of alcohol; VIDEO goes viral

Vinayakan has frequently found himself in controversy due to his unruly behavior in public. He has often misbehaved with people, including government officials, while under the influence of alcohol. Recently, a video of the Jailer actor has gone viral across social media platforms wherein he was seen engaging in a verbal spat with his neighbors.

In the clip, Vinayakan can be seen standing on his balcony and hurling abuses while wearing a mundu. He continues his inappropriate behavior until he falls down. Despite this, he keeps shouting and screaming, and at one point he seemingly removes his clothes before lying down on the floor.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to their social media handles to take a stand against Vinayakan. A user wrote, "Actor or Drunker. He should be banned from acting."

Take a look at the video below:

This is not the first time Vinayakan has grabbed attention for his misconduct in public places. A few months ago, he faced criticism after a video of him arguing with a shop vendor in Goa went viral. In the clip, he was seen creating a scene on the streets. As he continued his verbal abuse, a crowd gathered around to watch the incident. The video was widely shared on social media and drew backlash from the public.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

In September 2024, Vinayakan was detained by CISF personnel at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. He was reportedly traveling from Goa to Kochi when officials found him in an inebriated state. Following this, he was taken into custody for creating a ruckus at the airport. However, even after being detained, the actor continued to cause chaos.

Later, reports confirmed that Vinayakan was released on bail after his misconduct. In response to the controversy, he addressed the issue in an interview with Manorama News. He denied any wrongdoing and challenged officials to review the CCTV footage to prove his innocence.

"I do not know why I'm being taken into custody. I have done no wrong. The CCTV visuals can be checked for evidence," he claimed.

On the work front, Vinayakan was last seen in the 2024 movie titled Thekku Vadakku. He also shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Jailer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Rajinikanth's Jailer co-star Vinayakan? Actor detained at Hyderabad airport for allegedly creating ruckus in intoxicated state