Jailer actor Vinayakan lashes out at filmmaker Suresh Kumar over actors producing movies in Malayalam cinema remark

Jailer actor Vinayakan has recently made a slamming comment against Malayalam cinema’s leading producer and actress Keerthy Suresh’s father, Suresh Kumar.

Owing to the producer’s recent remarks on actors producing their own movies, Vinayakan said in a now unavailable Facebook post, “Is cinema your family property? You should tell your wife and children not to make films. I am a film actor. I will produce, direct, distribute, and screen films if I wish. This is India. Jai Hind.”

The comment by the actor came after G Suresh Kumar had made remarks in a recent interview speaking against actors who produce their own films. The producer had criticized the state of the Malayalam cinema industry and the high remunerations asked by the actors.

The producer openly criticized the film industry, saying that actors or stars are the people who boast about films earning Rs 100 crore and entering such a club with unverified claims. In contrast, the film’s producers, who are aware of the movie’s performance, don’t make such claims.

In a recent press conference, Suresh Kumar also expressed that the Malayalam cinema industry and its producers are in no state of making films, with several producers in dire situations of leaving the country.

The producer credits such a situation to the excessive remuneration asked by actors, and without them reducing their salaries, things cannot move forward.

Advertisement

Suresh Kumar also announced that the Malayalam cinema industry, from June 1, 2025, will go into complete shutdown. As per reports, the producers, being under financial stress, have decided to go on strike since their needs are not being met.

The producer has asked the government to withdraw the industry from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Entertainment Tax. Moreover, the producer also asked for a reduction in remuneration by actors.

The halt of Malayalam movies’ screening and filming apparently comes in the wake of movies underperforming in theaters. As per reports, out of all the movies that were released in 2024, 176 were financial flops.