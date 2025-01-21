Jailer actor Vinayakan REACTS to his viral video showing obscene behavior while under the influence of alcohol: 'I am unable to...'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to alcohol and addiction.

Vinayakan recently caused an uproar among netizens after an indecent video of him intoxicated surfaced online. In the clip, he was seen hurling abuses at people from his balcony while wearing only a mundu. He then appeared to remove his clothes and eventually fell to the floor. However, that did not stop him as he sat up again and continued causing chaos.

After the video of his verbal spat and obscene behavior went viral, the Jailer actor came forward to issue an apology. Vinayakan admitted that he understands his actions and expressed deep regret. He acknowledged struggling with certain issues and promised to make an effort to behave properly in public.

Vinayakan wrote on his Facebook page, "As a film actor and as an individual, I am unable to handle many issues. I apologize to the public for all the negative energy that came from me."

This is not the first time Vinayakan has made headlines for his behavior in public. A few months ago, he faced criticism after a video of him engaging in a heated argument with a vendor in Goa went viral. In the clip, he was seen creating a scene on the streets while verbally abusing the vendor. A crowd gathered to watch and the video quickly spread on social media.

Around the same time, the actor was detained at Hyderabad airport by CISF authorities. He was traveling from Goa to Kochi when officials found him intoxicated. Vinayakan was taken into custody for causing a disturbance at the airport but continued to create trouble even after detention.

Later, he was released on bail. Addressing the incident in an interview with Manorama News, he denied any wrongdoing and challenged officials to check the CCTV footage to verify his claims. "I do not know why I'm being taken into custody. I have done no wrong. The CCTV visuals can be checked for evidence," he said.

Meanwhile, Vinayakan is well-known for his role in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer and Thekku Vadakku.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

