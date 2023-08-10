Jailer: Anirudh Ravichander performs Hukum song live in the theatre; audience cheer with whistles

Rajinikanth's Jailer has released in the cinema halls amid a lot of anticipation and celebration. Several fans and celebrities watched FDFS of Jailer and celebrated the first theatrical release of Rajinikanth after two years. Anirudh Ravichander, music composer, also watched the movie in Vetri theatre in Chennai.

Anirudh Ravichander not only watched the movie in cinema halls, he also performed a chartbuster Hukum song for the audiences. The musician surprised the audiences in theatres and crooned Hukum song, which is an ode to Superstar Rajinikanth. The live performance was received with thunderous applause, whistles and cheer. Fans were thrilled to hear him sing.

Celebs who watched FDFS

Apart from Anirudh, Dhanush, Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya, Karthik Subbaraju, Ramya Krishnan were a few of the celebrities who witnessed the grand spectacle in theaters on the first day of its release itself. Raghava Lawrence and Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth also saw Jailer’s first-day shows.

Hukum is an ode to Rajinikanth

Hukum is anything but peppy. The song is an out-and-out massy track that is made to elevate the lead hero. Hukum has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also composed the entire Jailer soundtrack. The song is filled with several callbacks to Rajinikanth’s career.

About Jailer

The film features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appears as the lead antagonist in the movie.

Jailer opened up with a massive response as Jailer marks his first theatrical release after two years. Audiences are loving the film and have called it 'Rajinikanth's one-man show'.

