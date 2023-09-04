Jailer: Anirudh Ravichander receives a special gift from producer Kalanithi Maran after Rajinikanth and Nelson

Jailer, the action thriller that features superstar Rajinikanth in the titular role, has emerged as one of the all-time biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema. The project, which marked the veteran actor's first onscreen collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar, has earned immense love from the audiences and critics. Recently, Jailer producer Kalanithi Maran showered leading man Rajinikanth and director Nelson with gifts, after the movie emerged as a massive success. Now, Maran has also surprised Anirudh Ravichander, the music director of Jailer, with special gifts.

Jailer producer Kalanithi Maran gifts Anirudh a Porche car and a hefty cheque

Recently, production banner Sun Pictures dropped a special picture and video of Kalanithi Maran and Jailer music composer Anirudh Ravichander, in which the producer is seen gifting the Rockstar of Tamil cinema, with a hefty cheque and a brand new Porche car. In the video, Anirudh is seen choosing a car from the three brand-new Porche cars, which were parked on the premises of the Sun Pictures office in Chennai.

After testing all three cars, the celebrated musician picked the Nave Blue one, and Kalanithi Maran gladly presented the key to him. 'Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated @anirudhofficial and handed over a cheque, celebrating the mammoth success of #Jailer," reads the official Instagram post of Sun Pictures. "To celebrate the humongous Blockbuster #Jailer, Mr. Kalanithi Maran presented the key of a brand new Porsche car to @anirudhofficial," the banner further added.

ALSO READ: Jailer fever: Rajinikanth fans celebrate film's 25th day with dance, music and bursting crackers; WATCH viral video