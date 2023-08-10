Jailer: Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth witness the FDFS of Nelson's Rajinikanth starrer grand spectacle

Jailer has finally been released today, and the film has opened to rave reviews. The movie will mark a comeback for not only its director, Nelson Dilipkumar, but also Rajinikanth. Fans as well as celebrities are rushing into theaters at the moment to watch the FDFS of the film. Dhanush and Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, were a few of the celebrities who witnessed the grand spectacle in theaters on the first day of its release itself.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth are a few of the celebrities who attended the Jailer FDFS

Dhanush has always maintained that he is a huge fan of Rajinikanth. As Dhanush has been a huge Rajinikanth fan, he did not miss Jailer on the very first day of its release. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, on the other hand, is also making a movie featuring Rajinikanth. The movie in question is Lal Salaam. The Enthiran actor had recently wrapped up portions of the film. Not just Aishwarya and Dhanush, but Raghava Lawrence and Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth also saw Jailer’s first day shows.

For the uninitiated, he was previously married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and the couple decided to separate last year after 18 years of marriage. As far as Jailer is concerned, th film has been receiving great reviews from all over. This would certainly benefit the movie a great deal, and hopefully, these positive reviews will also catapult Jailer’s box office collection.

Jailer has a star-studded cast comprising the likes of Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi. Mohanlal The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was already a hit before its release. The film was touted to be one that would be a game-changer for both Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth. Looking at the reviews, Jailer seems to have more than fulfilled its purpose.

Multiple videos from the FDFS of Jailer have already been coming out, and the fan frenzy surrounding the film is evident in those videos. The film has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. After the trolling that Nelson suffered for Beast, Jailer is a great reply to the filmmaker’s naysayers.

