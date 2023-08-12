Jailer: Did you know Nandamuri Balakrishna was considered for cameo in Rajinikanth starrer?

Rajinikanth's Jailer is on a rampage at the box office. The film has been receiving thunderous response from the audiences, who are loving Rajinikanth's performance, antagonist Vinayakan and Anirudh Ravichander's music. Not to miss the cameos of Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar that added the amount of power to the film. Well, apart from these two stars, Nandamuri Balakrishna was also approached for a cameo.

Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar about Balakrishna's cameo

In a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, Nelson Dilipkumar spoke about the cameos in Jailer that featured Mohanlal from Malayalam, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada, and Jackie Shroff from Bollywood. When he was questioned why wasn't anyone from the Telugu film industry part of the cast. The director had plans to cast Nandamuri Balakrishna but it didn't work out. He mentioned, "There was a plan for Balakrishna sir cameo as a deadly attacking cop. But I couldn't properly complete his arc, starting and ending. I felt it was not powerful enough for him, so it didn't work out. But maybe in the future."



Jailer makes records at box office

A few sections of audiences called Mohanlal's cameo as the next Rolex. The superstar's entry with smashing background music left theatres filled with applause and whistles. Rajinikanth is playing the role of an officer aka Jailer named Muthuvel Pandian in the dark comical thriller. It is also said that Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha added fire to the story. Apart from these two, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Naga Babu, Kishore are also part of the star-studded cast.

Rajinikanth has once again reaffirmed his throne with a smashing theatrical release after two years. Jailer is breaking records at the box office. In fact, on day 1 itself, the movie reportedly entered the Rs 100-crore club at the global box office. The film has been produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.



