Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar REVEALS how people asked him not to present an old Rajinikanth

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, who helmed one of the most-grossing films of Tamil cinema this year was recently seen in an interview with Film Companion where he revealed how people were opposed to his vision of portraying Rajinikanth as an old person.

The director opened up that despite the noise around him making it in his own way, he decided not to pay any attention to them and went on to make the film in the way he had envisioned it.

Nelson Dilipkumar about his film Jailer

Speaking to Film Companion, Nelson said “This is the first time I made him play his age, that was the major doubt in me because people told me, ‘Don’t make him play his age. Let him do whatever he has done already. Don’t grey his hair.’ But I was like, even if it has to fail, let it be with my gut, I will take the blame. I didn’t want someone to confuse me.”

Along with this the filmmaker also revealed interesting details about making the iconic interval scene from the film where we can see Rajinikanth posing suavely in front of his wife and daughter-in-law, revealing his true face to them. Nelson said, “I thought about staging that scene for a month. I wanted Rajini sir to be cool in that whole film. Rather than him fighting, whatever happens around him should be more interesting and never seen before in his films. I wrote the whole stunt and scripted the whole scene myself.”

However, even though this was his intention during the shoot action choreographers asked him “Is it okay that Rajini sir is not doing anything?” with many asking the same thing whether he should be given something to do. But sticking to his vision and making he went ahead with his own original idea, which ultimately worked in his direction.

More about Jailer

Jailer, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role was written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and was announced prior to the release of his previous film Beast. The latter’s mixed to negative reviews have caused an online debate about whether Nelson is the right person for a Rajinikanth movie but the Superstar stuck with him and made it happen.

The film features a revenge-turned-heist story about a retired Jailer who is trying to help out his son. The film featured Rajinikanth in an avatar closer to his actual age, unlike his usual movies. The film also had superstars Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal playing cameo roles in it, making the film a special one for everyone.

