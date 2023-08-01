Jailer: Dispute between Rajinikanth and Dhyan Sreenivasan’s films intensifies due to THIS reason

Very rarely in film history has it occurred that two films with the same title have been released on the same day. This rare phenomenon is taking place very soon, with a Malayalam film and a Tamil film with the same title releasing on the exact same day. The odds of such an incident happening are very rare, so fans are eager to find out who the eventual winner is between the two films. Both films are titled Jailer, and one of them is better known than the other.

The Tamil Jailer stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vinayakan. Looking at the star cast, it may seem as if any film would be making a mistake by releasing on the same day as the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. But the director of the Malayalam Jailer, Sakkir Madathil, is confident in the content he has created, he does not need to seem hesitant at all to release his film on the same day as the Rajinikanth starrer.

But releasing his film on the same day as the Rajinikanth starrer has proven to be hectic for the director. His film has been denied in theaters as the exhibitors allotted more screens for the much-hyped Rajinikanth film. Now, Sakkir Madathil has said that he will be embarking on a one-man strike against his film being denied theaters.

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Jailer director to launch one-man strike after theaters deny screening his film for Rajinikanth’s Jailer

Sakkir Madathil is planning to launch his strike in front of the Kerala Film Chamber, located on M G Road. The director has gone to great lengths to even keep the title of his film intact. There were also disputes between the makers of the two films pertaining to which film would keep the title of Jailer. Sakkir argued that since the Tamil Jailer features one of the biggest Malayalam stars, Mohanlal, it would be unfair to release the film with the title Jailer.

As his is a smaller film, he argued that he should have the right to keep the title while stating that the Tamil film should be released in Kerala under another name. It will have to be seen whether his strike will pay off or not, as both films are soon to release.

