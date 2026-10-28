Jailer: Does Nelson wish to release Rajinikanth starrer in Black and White, like Spider Noir? Here’s what we know

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 15, 2026. Now, cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan has revealed that he and director Nelson Dilipkumar have been considering releasing the first instalment, Jailer (2023), in a black-and-white version.

Jailer DOP spills Nelson Dilipkumar wishes to release Rajinikanth starrer in black and white

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan revealed that he and Nelson Dilipkumar have long discussed the idea of presenting Jailer entirely in black and white.

He said, “Will you believe me if I tell you that Nelson and I have been dreaming of releasing Jailer in a version that is completely in black and white? I mean, if they could do it with Nicholas Cage’s Spider-Noir, why can’t we try something like that? Nelson is a huge monochrome man too.”

More about the Jailer franchise

Released in 2023, Jailer follows “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer whose peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when his son, Arjun, goes missing while investigating an idol-trading network led by Varman. Determined to uncover the truth, Muthuvel draws upon his formidable past and reconnects with former allies to dismantle the network. However, a shocking revelation about Arjun turns the investigation into a deeply personal conflict that tests Muthuvel’s family ties.

Set three months after the events of the first film, Jailer 2 follows Muthuvel Pandian as he faces a new threat from a powerful idol-trading organisation seeking revenge for Varman’s downfall. When Dileepan, a loyal member of the organisation, attempts to identify the person responsible, he becomes entangled in a larger plan devised by Muthuvel.

The conflict escalates when Muthuvel comes up against the influential Kalpak family, led by patriarch Chakri Kalpak, setting the stage for a high-stakes confrontation. With his allies by his side, Muthuvel must navigate the growing challenges while confronting the consequences of his past actions.

Both films feature Rajinikanth in the lead role, alongside SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and others in key roles. The films also feature cameo appearances by Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Rajinikanth’s next film

Rajinikanth is next set to headline Dharman, an upcoming action entertainer directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film features Simran Bagga, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Ram Pothineni is also reportedly expected to play the principal antagonist.

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