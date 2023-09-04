Jailer fever: Rajinikanth fans celebrate film's 25th day with dance, music and bursting crackers; WATCH viral video

It's been 25 days since Rajinikanth's Jailer was released at the theatres and emerged box office blockbuster. Although, Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial is gearing up for OTT release this week, the craze at the theatre is in no mood to slow down. Hundreds of fans gathered at the popular Rohini theatre in Chennai and celebrated 25 days of Jailer. They put up huge banners of the superstar, danced to the dhols, burst crackers, etc.

Several videos of fans celebrating the 25th day of Jailer have been going viral on social media. With the blockbuster records the film is making at the box office, there's no doubt it will soon see 50 days. The 25th day celebrations look no less than FDFS celebrations and the stardom is unmatchable.

Rajinikanth's fans celebrate 25th day of blockbuster film Jailer at theatres

Jailer makes records at box office, inches 600 crores

Rajinikanth proves why he is called the superstar of Indian cinema. He has returned to the theatrical release with Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer after two years. It is inching towards almost 600 crores at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film. The film's worldwide box office collection is proof enough that nothing can beat this enduring icon's stardom.

Jailer's makers, Sun Productions, are on cloud nine with the box office records and to celebrate the big success, they have presented expensive gifts to Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers presented hefty cheques and expensive cars like BMW and Porsche to the actor and director respectively.

About Jailer

Jailer has been amassing massive praises from audiences all quarters. Jailer marked a massive comeback for director Nelson Dilipkumar as well after the debacle of his last release, Beast. The director is being praised for Jailer, Rajinikanth's on-screen presence, and cameos by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Anirudh Ravichander's music is another noteworthy element from the film.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan.1

