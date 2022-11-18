Jailer first glimpse: Rajinikanth is a perfect blend of mass and class in this BTS Video
Take a look at the first glimpse of superstar Rajinikanth's highly awaited drama Jailer.
As the fans wait with bated breath for Rajinikanth's action comedy Jailer, the makers have dropped the initial glimpse of the movie. Sharing a video on Twitter, producers Sun Pictures wrote, "Here’s a glimpse of Superstar @rajinikanth from the sets of #Jailer @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial." The clip features the superstar in his usual massy avatar, oozing charm on the set. From the looks of it, Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial is likely to be a perfect blend of class and mass.
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Jailer team is considering a Tamil New Year release in April 2023. A source close to the development revealed, “If the shoot concludes as per the schedule chalked out at present, Jailer will be the big Tamil New Year release for Kollywood. The idea is to release in on April 14, 2023, and the team is confident that Rajinikanth and Nelson will deliver wholesome entertainment. Jailer follows the storytelling template of a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film i.e comedy and thrill, but has all the right ingredients to celebrate Rajinikanth on the big screen.” If this turned out to be true, the release date for Jailer will coincide with Sun Pictures' anniversary.
About Jailer
Besides Rajinikanth, the film will also star Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi in prominent roles, along with others. Additionally, Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar will also be seen as the antagonist in the movie.
While the makers have not revealed the leading lady of the drama, it is believed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered for the part. The actress was seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in the 2010 flick Enthiran.
While Anirudh Ravichander has rendered the song and background music for Jailer, Vijay Karthik Kannan has looked after the camera work.
