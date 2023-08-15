Jailer: How much did Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shivarajkumar get paid for the mega-blockbuster?

Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth, along with a talented team, just gave a stupendous success to the Tamil cinema industry with Jailer. The film has been winning over the audience and, since its release, has created a ruckus at the box office. Jailer has one of the most star-studded cast of any movie released in the recent past, with the presence of heavyweights such as Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, and, of course, Rajinikanth.

There has also been an intense conversation among fans regarding the huge budget of the film and the salaries that all the actors took home for being a part of the project. Other than the aforementioned stars, popular faces like Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Yogi Babu are also part of the project.

Actors and their salaries for Jailer

Based on the reports published by Times of India, Rajinikanth charged Rs 110 crore for his protagonist role in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. According to the aforesaid reports, Jailer has been made on a budget of Rs 225 crore. The estimated figures imply that Rajinikanth took home 48% of the film’s total budget with his salary.

Not just Rajinikanth, but Mohanlal and Shivarajkumar also made a great impact with their small but effective special appearances in the film. Coming to their salary, Mohanlal was reportedly paid Rs 8 crore for his portrayal of Mathew. Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is said to have been paid Rs 4 crore for his involvement in Jailer.

Not just from Kannada and Malayalam films, Jailer also had cameo appearances from Bollywood. All of the star cameos were not just present in the film for cameo’s sake but were also integrated into the narrative. Jackie Shroff was paid a reported Rs 4 crore for his appearance in the film. Tamannaah Bhatia was also paid Rs 4 crore for her role as an actress.

Ramya Krishnan’s presence in the film generated immense buzz, especially because the film marked her reunion with Padayappa co-actor Rajinikanth. The Super Deluxe actress is said to have been paid Rs 1 crore for portraying the role of Rajinikanth’s wife in the film.

Nelson went all out with Jailer, especially in terms of the casting, and his efforts have more than paid off.

