Jailer song Hukum OUT: Rajinikanth is mass personified in Anirudh Ravichander's ode to his legacy

Jailer may very well be the film in which fans get to witness the Rajinikanth they have missed for a long time. The actor has been going through a rough patch in his professional life lately. Most of the directors who worked with the legendary actor in the last few years were not able to bring out his iconic charm. His fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the Rajinikanth on screen that they fell in love with. The posters for Jailer made his fandom hopeful that Rajinikanth would be in his old form in this Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. Now, the latest single from Jailer has been released, and it showcases the superstar in all his glory.

Jailer Hukum song out

The first single from Jailer was already out a few days ago and has gone on to be a sensational hit. The song Kaavaalaa is everywhere, and everyone is grooving to the peppy track. The second single from Jailer, Hukum, has an entirely different tone in comparison to Kaavaalaa. Hukum is anything but peppy. The song is an out-and-out massy track that is made to elevate the lead hero. The music composer of Jailer, Anirudh Ravichander, has been successful in putting out a song that celebrates the persona of Rajinikanth.

Check out the song here:

Hukum showcases Rajinikanth with all his inherent charisma, and the actor’s voice is effectively used to amp up the mood of the song. Hukum has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also composed the entire Jailer soundtrack. The song is filled with several callbacks to Rajinikanth’s career. The lyrics elevate the intended feel of the track as they contain references to Rajinikanth himself. It is safe to say that Hukum blurs the lines between the actor and the character.

The gritty vibe that the song goes for is entirely different from that of Jailer’s other song, the extremely catchy Kaavaalaa. This further makes it difficult to figure out what the genre of Jailer will be. The song does not give a clear picture of the story of the film, and that is only adding to Jailer’s massive hype.

