Jailer Hukum song teaser: Rajinikanth gives goosebumps with his gangster swag and powerful dialogue

After taking the internet by storm with the Kaavaalaa song, the second single Hukum from Jailer is all set to release soon. The makers shared the promo video of the song and left fans hooked to the screen. Rajinikanth's screen presence, swag and dialogue delivery will surely give goosebumps. Hukum is composed by music director Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a promo video of a Hukum song. He is introduced in full mass avatar, firing guns and reciting powerful dialogues. The superstar is heard saying he's the king and everyone should play by his rules and everyone should follow and anyone who goes against his words will face his wrath. The video ends with him saying 'Tiger's hukum" or "Tiger's command".

Rajinikanth's video is going viral on social media. And the actor, who is 73 years old, sends an internet frenzy with his swag and dialogue.

A week ago, the first single Kaavaalaa featuring Tamannaah Bhatia with Rajinikanth was released. The song became an instant hit. Tamannaah Bhatia's hook step has become a new trend on social media.

About Jailer

Along with Rajinikanth, Jailer has a talented ensemble cast that includes Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah, and Mohanlal in a cameo appearance. Produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, Jailer is scheduled for a grand release on August 11, 2023. The film will clash at the box office with Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography.

