Jailer, Jawan and Leo: Check out Anirudh Ravichander's massive success and how much he charged for his recent movies

Anirudh Ravichander is basking in the glory of his latest hits in the year 2023, managing to top the charts with all three movies he worked on.

His films Rajinikanth's Jailer, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo were all massive hits at the box office and more than that, everyone, had one single praise consistent in all these films. The songs and musical scores by Anirudh Ravichander were amazing and elevated the scenes.

The success of Anirudh Ravichander was not a single night’s luck but a brand he made by staying upbeat, fresh and consistent in the industry. He has also turned out to be one of the highest-paid music directors in India.

To understand his glory, we need to revisit his years from the start of his career.

Anirudh Ravichander’s rise to glory

The success of Anirudh as an independent music composer started with his debut film 3 (Moonu), the Tamil film starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead role. The film was directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter and Dhanush’s former wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth features the viral song Why This Kolaveri Di?

The song became a massive hit as it was launched on YouTube, becoming a sensation all across Asia back in the year 2012. The film’s other tracks were also applauded for their versatile nature but this was the biggest break any debut artist could imagine.

As Anirudh said in a recent interview with Film Companion, he didn’t want his or his team’s journey to be deemed as a one-hit wonder and even though he was offered many films all over India because of a hit like Why This Kolaveri Di? but he opted to do small films in his initial years.

That did make sense from the perspective of a rising musical star as he, later on, did amazing compositions for Tamil films like Ethir Neechal, David (also his Hindi debut with one song), Velai Illa Pattadhaari, Maan Karate and many more.

But his biggest hit after the success of 3 was the 2014 Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Kaththi. The songs and the background scores are still adored by many as this was a sensational innovation in the musical department of Tamil cinema. After the success of Kaththi songs, it was conveyed by Anirudh that Thalapathy Vijay even gifted him a grand piano that he still has in his personal studio.

Hereafter his success was surely written cause his next works involved some of the biggest names in Tamil cinema including films like Vedalam starring Ajith Kumar, Agnyaathavaasi with Pawan Kalyan (Telugu debut), Thaanaa Serndha Koottam with Suriya, Jersey with Nani and of course the Rajinikanth starrer film Petta.

All these movies had massive successful chart-busting songs which still seem to carry on his glory even today. Now stars just want a piece of music from Anirudh in their film as it has become the surety for a film’s music to be a sure shot success.

Anirudh Ravichander’s latest hits

In the year 2022, Anirudh Ravichander was involved in five Tamil films which went on to become the greatest hits of the year. The films including Beast, Don, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Thiruchitrambalam and Vikram all made it into the playlists of many.

Thereafter in the year 2023, for the initial six months, Anirudh was busy with many of his concerts which involved inside and outside India over various locations. The live concerts were packed with audiences from all over the world who just vibed to the tunes and songs of Anirudh, deeming him not just a massive composer but also a great performer.

Jailer remuneration

His 2023 musical dominance began with the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial film Jailer with his distant uncle Rajinikanth himself starring in it. The film which marked his 3rd collaboration in a Rajinikanth film and least to say it went on to become a massive success in the charts. Apparently, he charged a whopping amount for Jailer.

Jawan’s remuneration

His next film went on to become a nationwide success as well. Anirudh for the first time composed all track and background scores in a Hindi film. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Jawan was a blockbuster hit not only in the theaters but also in the musical listings as well.

The Atlee directorial film went on to become the second blockbuster of Shah Rukh Khan after his film Pathaan earlier this year. The film which amassed great success at the box office, paid Anirudh Ravichander a massive remuneration of Rs 10 crore according to reports from India Today and DNA.

Leo’s remuneration

Even as the year is coming to an end, Anirudh Ravichander still managed to hit it out of the park with his latest film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film which is still running successfully in theaters managed to grasp everyone’s attention with the music it had.

Apparently for the film Leo, Anirudh had received a sum of Rs 8 crore according to a report from News18. The biggest amount any music composer in the Tamil film industry had gotten paid. The film’s music was praised for how Anirudh’s music elevated the whole scene, especially during complex action sequences.

Anirudh’s next lineups

Moreover, Anirudh is not done with his projects anytime soon. Though he doesn’t have any movies releasing this year anymore, his next lineups include films in Tamil like Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi, Thalaivar 170 and with his Telugu films like Devara and Vijay Deverakonda 12.

There are also some speculations that Anirudh Ravichander might do a Malayalam film soon as well but nothing such has been confirmed yet.

