Jailer Kaavaalaa song: Tamannaah Bhatia shows killer dance moves, Rajinikanth does his signature flip in style

The first single Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth's Jailer with Tamannaah Bhatia is out.

Written by Priyanka Goud Published on Jul 06, 2023   |  06:39 PM IST  |  328
Twitter
Jailer Kaavaalaa song: Tamannaah Bhatia shows killer dance moves, Rajinikanth does his signature flip in style

Key Highlight

The first single Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth's Jailer is out. The peppy dance number features Tamannaah Bhatia with Rajinikanth on the dance floors. As usual, the actress kills it with her sexy moves and the superstar's screen presence is a visual treat. He also does his signature sunglass flip and his aura hasn't changed a bit, even at the age of 73. 

The makers took to Twitter and released the lyrical song video of Kaavaalaa. They wrote, , "It’s time to vibe for #Kaavaalaa Lyric video is out now! (sic)."

About The Author
Priyanka Goud
Priyanka Goud
Journalist

Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!