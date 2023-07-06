Jailer Kaavaalaa song: Tamannaah Bhatia shows killer dance moves, Rajinikanth does his signature flip in style

The first single Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth's Jailer is out. The peppy dance number features Tamannaah Bhatia with Rajinikanth on the dance floors. As usual, the actress kills it with her sexy moves and the superstar's screen presence is a visual treat. He also does his signature sunglass flip and his aura hasn't changed a bit, even at the age of 73.

The makers took to Twitter and released the lyrical song video of Kaavaalaa. They wrote, , "It’s time to vibe for #Kaavaalaa Lyric video is out now! (sic)."