Jailer: Nelson reveals Rajinikanth never made him feel insecure when he was at his lowest point after Beast

Rajinikanth’s Nelson Dilipkumar-directed Jailer has opened to rave reviews. This is certainly good news for Rajinikanth fans who have been hoping to see their favorite star in a film like Jailer for so long. Initially, Rajinikanth’s fans raised apprehension when they got to know that Nelson would direct the Petta actor’s next film, as the director’s last film, Beast, was not well-received by the audience.

Nelson, during his speech at the Jailer audio launch, addressed these criticisms. Of course, Rajinikanth did not listen to those who suggested not working with Nelson. Nelson seems to have been touched by the superstar’s gesture. He had addressed the same and spoken candidly about Rajinikanth’s trust in him as a filmmaker.

Nelson Dilipkumar candidly opened up about Rajinikanth’s trust in him while making Jailer

Nelson stated that he was at his lowest point during the time of Jailer’s production. The director proceeded to mention that Rajinikanth had never made him feel insecure about this not-so-good phase of his professional life. The director was coming off the failure of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. He faced extreme trolling after the film failed to meet the expectations of the audience.

Further elaborating on working with Rajinikanth, Nelson stated that he was surprised to see the kind of respect that the actor showed towards his director. The filmmaker also added that the actor has trusted him since day one. It is safe to say that Rajinikanth’s trust in Nelson has certainly paid off, as the film has opened to great reviews from all over.

Jailer will mark a renaissance of sorts for both Nelson and Rajinikanth after their previous hiccups. It is great that the two have made a film that is sure to be celebrated more and more in the coming days. During the audio launch, Nelson also revealed that Thalapathy Vijay had given him the confidence to approach Rajinikanth and narrate Jailer’s script to him.

At the event, Nelson shared that Rajinikanth had made him feel good about himself and the film that they were making. The filmmaker even stated that if Jailer eventually goes on to become a hit, this will be due to the confidence that Rajinikanth has shown in him.

