Jailer OTT Release Date: Here's when and where you can watch Rajinikanth's blockbuster film

Rajinikanth's Jailer, which is the biggest blockbuster of Tamil cinema, is gearing up for the grand OTT release. The film has been breaking records at the box office and almost inching towards Rs 600 crores at the box office. The film’s overwhelming success across theatres is a testimony to Rajinikanth's stardom. Jailer is the first theatrical release of a superstar after two years and what a smashing re-entry he made. From Rajinikanth's one-man show, Anirudh's music to Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar's cameos, the film has managed to capture the audience's hearts.

While Jailer is in no mood to stop at the theatres yet, the makers already announced the OTT release. Here are all the details you need to know if you want to watch Jailer comfortably at your home.

Check out Rajinikanth's biggest blockbuster Jailer OTT details here

Where to watch Jailer?

It's not even been a month since Jailer released in theatres and the OTT release date is already out. The film, which was released on August 10 at cinema halls, is all set for streaming online. The blockbuster film will be available for the audience to stream on Amazon Prime Videos in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

When to watch Jailer?

Nelson Dilipkumar's crime drama film will stream on the OTT platform from September 7. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan will also hit the theatres on the same day.



Director Nelson Dilipkumar. “Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes.”

About Jailer

The blockbuster is about a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, Muthuvel's determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path. Can he overcome his grief and emerge victorious in this pursuit of justice?

Jailer features an ensemble cast with Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, along with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles. The film also features special cameos from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff



ALSO READ: After Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar receives Porsche car and hefty cheque from producer; See PICS, VIDEO