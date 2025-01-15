Jailer OTT Release: Where to watch Rajinikanth starrer action movie directed by Nelson online
Read on to learn where you can watch the Rajinikanth-starrer action movie directed by Nelson on OTT!
Rajinikanth-starrer action movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is available to watch online. As the sequel gears up to hit the big screens, it’s the perfect time to revisit this original blockbuster.
When and where to watch Jailer
Jailer, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT. The action-comedy flick has been available on these platforms since September 7, 2023.
Interestingly, the movie also made its television premiere on November 12, 2023, during Diwali, on the channel Sun TV.
Official trailer and plot of Jailer
The movie Jailer is a venture featuring the tale of a former jail warden. The man, known as Muthuvel Pandian, leads a quaint life with his family, consisting of his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson.
However, things take a stark turn when Muthuvel’s son, a police officer, goes missing and is presumed dead. Filled with guilt, the former warden sets out on a revenge mission to avenge his son, killing everyone he suspects to have done the deed.
This leads the man to cross paths with an eccentric idol smuggler, Varma, leading to a battle between them. Now, with an unexpected twist of events, the man stands in a conundrum that sets up the rest of the film.
Cast and crew of Jailer
The movie Jailer features Rajinikanth in the lead role, with actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and many more playing supporting characters.
Besides the ensemble cast, the film also has cameo appearances from actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Makarand Deshpande, Nagendra Babu, and others.
The action-comedy film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander crafting the musical tracks and background scores.
ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Announcement Teaser: Rajinikanth reaffirms his ‘Hukum’ as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in a power-packed sequel by director Nelson