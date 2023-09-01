Jailer producer Kalanithi Maran’s gift to Rajinikanth after film’s monstrous success will blow your mind

Right before the release of Jailer, there were a lot of questions pertaining to how well the movie would perform at the box office. As Rajinikanth’s last few releases did not live up to the audience's expectations and Nelson Dilipkumar was coming off of Beast, these doubts were valid. But proving their naysayers wrong, Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar, along with a talented set of actors and technicians, have proceeded to give Tamil cinema a monstrous success to be proud of.

Jailer has set the cash registers ringing, and to celebrate the film's grand success, its producer, Kalanithi Maran, presented a BMW X7 and a share of the profits of Jailer to Rajinikanth.

Jailer producer Kalanithi Maran showers Rajinikanth with gifts after the monstrous success of the Nelson Diipkumar directorial

The picture of Kalanithi Maran handing over a cheque to Rajinikanth and the video of the former showing various car models to the Petta actor are currently going viral on social media. The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures shared the news of Kalanithi Maran gifting Rajinikanth a car and a cheque after the unparalleled success of Jailer.

While sharing the video of Kalanithi Maran gifting a car to Rajinikanth, Sun Pictures tweeted, "#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose." In the video, Kalanithi Maran showed various car models to Rajinikanth, and the actor picked the one that he liked the most, which was a BMW X7. Then and there, Kalanithi Maran also gave the car key to Rajinikanth.

Through the social media handle of Sun Pictures, it was also revealed that Rajinikanth received a share of Jailer’s profit from Kalanithi Maran. Reports are circulating that the share given to Rajinikanth from the profits of Jailer is Rs 110 crore. The actor was already paid a rumored amount of Rs 110 crore for playing the lead protagonist Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer. If the figures are indeed true, then that would make Rajinikanth the highest-paid actor in the country.

Jailer, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is continuing its great run at the box office. After a series of duds, the Enthiran actor was back in form in Jailer, and the movie was successful in bringing back the Rajinikanth that we have long missed.

ALSO READ: Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda tears up with emotions as he bags a hit after 5 years; Pens an heartfelt note