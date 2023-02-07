Jailer: Rajinikanth and Mohanlal together in one frame makes for a visual treat; Fans call it 'perfect frame'

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer is one of the most awaited in the South film industry. The film boasts a star-studded cast from various lingual industries. Currently, the shoot is progressing at a fast pace and a pic of Rajinikanth with Mohanlal from the sets has surfaced on social media. The perfect frame of two superstars is going viral on the Internet. The pic shows Rajinikanth posing with Mohanlal on the sets of Jailer. Fans are getting super excited for the film watching the two superstars together in one frame. The expectations are sky high and movie buffs can't wait to the legendary actors on the big actors.

The pic is garnering attention for the simplicity of Rajinikanth and Mohanlal. They define the true meaning of superstars and it's a frame that should definitely be cherished. Take a look at Rajinikanth and Mohanlal's pic here:



Rajinikanth and the team of Jailer is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jailer in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. A video of Rajinikanth getting mobbed by his fans at Jaisalmer fort surfaced on social media and went going viral, this morning. Jackie Shroff was also part of this schedule in Jaisalmer. About Jailer The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film. Rajinikanth and Jackie Shroff are reuniting after 36 years. The duo previously worked together in the film, Uttar Dakshin. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography. Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the popular banner Sun Pictures.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth greets fans with a smile as they mob his car on Jailer sets in Jaisalmer; VIDEO