Jailer: Rajinikanth and Nelson's film full movie leaked online, becomes available on multiple websites

There is some not-so-good news coming out as far as the makers of Jailer are concerned. Just hours after the film’s theatrical release, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has been leaked online. The hype surrounding Jailer has increased a notch ever since the film’s release thanks to the rave reviews that are coming its way.

Those who have watched the Rajinikanth starrer cannot stop gushing about the film. It was clear that the good word of mouth surrounding the film would definitely reflect in Jailer’s box office collection. But there has arisen a new hurdle that can negatively impact the box office run of Jailer.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer leaked online on the day of its release

Jailer being leaked online is certainly bad news for not just the makers of the film but also for Tamil cinema as a whole. The Tamil film industry has managed to deliver yet another massive hit this year. It seems piracy might have become a major hurdle for Jailer.

The Rajinikanth-starrer film is already available on multiple social media sites, even though it has only been hours since it was released. The hyped film has been leaked, and the makers are most likely going to take the necessary action against piracy.

In the post-Covid world, it has been even harder for filmmakers to get people to come into theaters. Under these circumstances, a film like Jailer was sure to attract an audience and bring people to the theaters in massive numbers. Especially now that the film has been getting positive reviews, the audience rushing into theaters seemed inevitable. But the leak of the film online would negatively impact not just the makers but also everyone else who was going to benefit from the film’s success.

Let’s hope that the online leak of Jailer will not have an impact on the theatrical run of the film. Also, many fans were eagerly anticipating the return of Rajinikanth to his old form, and as per the early reviews that are coming up, the online leaks would not have much of an impact on the theatrical performance of Jailer.

For the uninitiated, Jailer stars a massive star cast, including the likes of Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Also, acting legends from across the country are set to star in the film.

