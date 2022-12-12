Jailer: Rajinikanth sets the screens on fire as Muthuvel Pandian in the special teaser

Rajinikanth , the legendary superstar is celebrating his 72nd birthday, today. On the special occasion, the biggest names across the Indian film industry showered the veteran actor with special wishes. The makers of Jailer , the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer wished their leading man by releasing a special teaser of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, on social media. The highly promising special teaser of Jailer, which introduces the central character played by the superstar, is now taking social media by storm.

The Jailer special teaser introduces the audience to Muthuvel Pandian, an aging man who is clearly getting ready for a big battle. As always, Rajinikanth sets the screens on fire with his impeccable swag and unmatchable screen presence. From the visuals, it is evident that Muthuvel Pandian is from a humble background, and leads a middle-class lifestyle. However, he later surprises the viewers by taking out a weapon with a determined face, hinting that something massive is on cards for him.

The stunning visuals of the Jailer teaser indeed remind us of Doctor, the second directorial venture of Nelson Dilipkumar which featured Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role. The background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander is not as racy as the audience expected but sets the tone right for the mysterious backdrop of the teaser.

Check out the Jailer special teaser below: