Jailer: Rajinikanth shown as an authoritarian in the first look; Superstar kickstarts shoot today

As Rajinikanth kickstarts the shoot of Nelson Dilipkumar's film Jailer today, the makers have unveiled the first look poster that sees the superstar in an intense look. Jailer aka Thalaivar 169 also stars Ramya Krishnan. One can see in the first look poster, Rajinikanth is sporting an intense and authoritarian avatar.

When it comes to donning unconventional looks for his roles in the film, the superstar never ceases to surprise us. According to reports, the major part of the film will be shot on a set erected in a film city in Hyderabad. Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar, popularly known as Shivanna will be seen playing a very important role in the film. He will be seen as an antagonist in Jailer.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly play one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth starrer while Yogi Babu has also joined the team. The full cast and crew of the film is yet to be announced. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard for the film's music.

Baked by Sun Pictures, the film goes on floors from today. Jailer is scheduled to release in theatres in Summer 2023.

Meanwhile, check out the first look of Rajinikanth below:

Meanwhile, Nelson's last outing for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the single from the film Arabic Kuthu created an immense buzz all over.

On the other hand, Thalaiva was last seen in Annaatthe. Directed by Siva, Annaatthe, despite getting negative reviews, was a commercial success at the box office. The film featured Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Prakash Raj, Khushbu and Meena.