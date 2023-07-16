Jailer: Rajinikanth starrer lands into trouble over its title; Makers issue legal statement

Rajinikanth’s upcoming release, Jailer, has gotten itself into trouble. The reason for it is the film’s title. The title of Jailer is one of the reasons many think of the film as more than just another mass entertainer with a huge star. We do know that Rajinikanth essays the role of a Jailer in the film, which has generated excitement among his fans. Also, until now, nothing concrete pertaining to the film’s story has been out. Therefore, there is a lot of anticipation about Rajinikanth's character of a Jailer.

Now, the makers of a Malayalam movie have come forward, demanding that the Nelson Dilipkumar film change its name, at least in Kerala.

Jailer to get a title change?

Well, to put things into perspective, even if Jailer gets a title change, it would only be in the state of Kerala. This is because, around the same time that Rajinikanth’s Jailer releases, another Malayalam film with the same title is also coming out. The Malayalam film in question stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and is touted to be a period thriller. Sakkir Madathil and N K Mohammad are the director and producer of the film, respectively.

Even though the stories of both films bear no resemblance to one another, the makers of Malayalam Jailer think that the same title will lead to confusion among the general audience. Sakkir Madathil conducted a press conference in which he revealed that this is a serious issue. He also revealed that they have reached out to Sun Pictures, the production company that backs the Rajinikanth film. But Sakkir shared with the media that the makers of the Tamil film are not letting go of the title, even if it is in Kerala.

The team of the Malayalam film opined that as they are making a smaller film, they should get to keep the title as they are already at a disadvantage. Also, the Tamil Jailer stars one of the biggest stars in Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal. So, they feel that a title change would not affect collections of the film.

On the other hand, Sun Pictures came up with an official statement that, as the Tamil film is made with a much bigger star and as the production company itself is a corporate, they cannot change the title. It has to be seen how all this turns out.

ALSO READ: Kaavaalaa Fever: Doctors to kids; Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s viral song from Jailer is everywhere