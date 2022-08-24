Jailer: Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vasanth Ravi join the cast of Rajinikanth's mass entertainer

Rajinikanth's latest venture, Jailer has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. The latest update about Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial is that Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi have joined the cast of this mass entertainer.

In addition to this, Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar will also be seen playing a very important role in the film. He has been roped in as the antagonist opposite Thalaivi in the movie.

Check out the post below:

It is believed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is being considered to play one of the leading ladies in the film. Although nothing has been confirmed, but if this turns out to be true, these two will be seen sharing screen space for the second time after the 2010 flick Enthiran.

Yesterday, the makers revealed the first look poster from Jailer that featured the superstar in an intense look. He is shown as an authoritarian wearing a white shirt and brown trousers with specs, and sneakers. According to reports, the major portion of the film will be shot on a set erected in a film city in Hyderabad.

While Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the film's song and background music, Vijay Karthik Kannan will be handling the camera work. Financed by Sun Pictures, the project is scheduled to reach theatres by the Summer of 2023.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 movie Annaatthe. Directed by Siva, the flick had Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, and Meena in key roles.