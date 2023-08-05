Jailer Rathamaarey Song: Rajinikanth as grandfather conveys beautiful family bonding in the soulful track

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer is just a few days away from the big release and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create buzz among audiences. The fourth single titled Rathamaarey from the film has been released. It's a soulful and heartwarming song that pleases your ears. The song conveys the emotional bonding Muthuvel Pandian (Rajini's character) has with his son, grandson, and wife.

After thumping and upbeat songs, Rathamaarey is a fresh breath of air, promising family and emotions along with oodles of action in the film. The lyric video features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, and Vasanth Ravi. The songs show a beautiful bond between grandfather and grandson. Sung by Vishal Mishra, Vignesh Shivan has penned lyrics for the track.

The first single from Jailer was already out a few days ago and has gone on to be a sensational hit. The song Kaavaalaa is everywhere, and everyone is grooving to the peppy track. The second single from Jailer, Hukum, has an entirely different tone in comparison to Kaavaalaa. The third single is Jujubee, a retro number.

About Jailer

Rajinikanth's Jailer by director Nelson Dilipkumar, is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film features Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appears as the lead antagonist in the movie.

On August 10, Jailer will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Tamil film will be clashing at the box office with Malayalam film Jailer. The two films are in a legal battle over the same title and release date.

