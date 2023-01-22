Jailer release postponed; Rajinikanth’s film will NOT clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2

Rajinikanth, the veteran superstar of Tamil cinema is joining hands with talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for his next outing. The much-awaited project, which has been titled Jailer, is currently nearing the final stages of its shooting. The highly promising posters, locations stills, and special teaser of Jailer hints that the Rajinikanth starrer is going to be an out-and-out action thriller. Earlier, it was reported that the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will hit the theatres in the Summer of 2023. But now, reports suggest that Jailer is postponed. Jailer gets a new release date?

If the latest updates are to be believed, the release of the Rajinikanth starrer has been postponed. The makers decided to push the release, as they didn't want to hurry with the post-production works of the ambitious films. The shooting of Jailer is not finished yet, owing to the busy schedules of the prominent actors who play pivotal roles in the film. Now, the latest updates suggest that the makers are planning to release the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial on August 11, 2023. The production team might officially announce the new release date with a major update, very soon. Rajinikanth's film will not clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 Thus, the latest reports also suggest that Rajinikanth's action thriller will not clash with Mani Ratnam's highly anticipated period drama Ponniyin Selvan 2, as expected earlier. For the unversed, the Tamil cine-goers were expecting to witness a huge box office clash between the much-awaited sequel of Tamil cinema's highest-grossing period film, and Jailer, this Summer. However, now Nelson Dilipkumar's film is out of the race, and Ponniyin Selvan 2 might get a massive solo release, with a record number of screens across the globe.

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Everything to know The highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial, which is a sequel to the mega-blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 which hit the theatres in September 2022, is unarguably one of the most anticipated Tamil projects of this year. Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi will be back in the sequel, playing the 5 lead characters. Along with the original star cast, the project is also expected to feature a bunch of new faces in key roles. The promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be kickstarted by the second week of February, this year with the release of its first single. About Jailer Jailer, which features Rajinikanth as a prison officer aka Jailer named Muthuvel Pandian, is touted to be a dark comical thriller. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar appears as the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to be making a cameo appearance. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project. Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography. Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.

