Jailer: Shoot of Rajinikanth's next with Nelson Dilipkumar to commence in August; Set being made in Hyderabad

After the 2021 action drama Annaatthe, Rajinikanth fans were eagerly waiting for his next. Their wait came to an end when the superstar announced his latest project with director Nelson Dilipkumar. Titled Jailer, the movie has already created buzz among movie buffs. The latest update is that the makers are erecting a set for the film in Hyderabad's film city, and the shoot is most likely to commence in the second week of August this year.

Just like Annaatthe, a major portion of Jailer shooting will also take place in the film city in Hyderabad. It is believed that Rajinikanth has given a free hand to Nelson Dilipkumar to decide the story of his liking. In addition to the script, Rajini Sir has also asked the filmmaker to lock the other cast and crew for the flick as he sees fit. The superstar wants the film to be a result of the director's imagination and creativity.

According to reports, Jailer will also see actors Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sivakarthikeyan, and Ramya Krishnan playing secondary roles. Anirudh Ravichander is onboard the team as the music director, while Vijay Kartik Kannan will be cranking the lens for Rajinikanth's next. Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding the cast and crew is believed to be made before the film goes to the floors.

Reports further suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in talks to play the female lead in jailer opposite Rajinikanth. The pair has previously shared the screen in the 2010 drama, Enthiran.

A little birdie earlier told us, "It’s a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film that’s high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay."

