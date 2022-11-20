Jailer: Sivakarthikeyan spotted with Shiva Rajkumar on the sets of Rajinikanth’s film; What’s cooking?
Sivakarthikeyan was recently spotted on the sets of Jailer, the Rajinikanth starrer, along with Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar. Is the actor a part of the film’s cast?
Rajinikanth, the superstar is joining hands with talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for his upcoming film Jailer. The first BTS video of the film, which was released recently, earned immense love from Tamil cinema audiences. Jailer features the celebrated Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar as the lead antagonist, thus marking his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Earlier, it was rumoured that Sivakarthikeyan, the popular young actor is making a special appearance in the film. But the makers have been remaining tight-lipped about the same, so far.
Sivakarthikeyan spotted with Shiva Rajkumar on the sets of Jailer
However, the rumours regarding Sivakarthikeyan's special appearance in Jailer are now doing rounds once again, after he was spotted on the sets of the film. The talented actor is seen having a chat with Shiva Rajkumar in the pictures which are now going viral on internet. In the pictures, Sivakarthikeyan is seen sporting a different get-up, in a checkered shirt and thread necklace. The netizens now believe that the actor is indeed a part of the Jailer star cast.
Check out Sivakarthikeyan's pictures from the sets of Jailer:
Sivakarthikeyan's role in Jailer
If the rumours are to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan is making a special appearance in the film and will appear in a few important scenes and a dance sequence. It is also speculated that the actor might appear in the younger version of Rajinikanth's character in Nelson Dilipkumar's film. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed, so far.
About Jailer
Rajinikanth is playing the titular character in the highly anticipated film, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. As per the reports, director Nelson Dilipkumar and his team are planning to wrap up the filming in December, and will immediately start the post-production works. The action thriller features a stellar star cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and others. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original score. Vijay Karthik Kannan is the director of cinematography. Jailer, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, is expected to hit the theatres in April 2023.
ALSO READ: Jailer first glimpse: Rajinikanth is a perfect blend of mass and class in this BTS Video