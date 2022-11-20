Jailer: Sivakarthikeyan spotted with Shiva Rajkumar on the sets of Rajinikanth’s film; What’s cooking?

Rajinikanth, the superstar is joining hands with talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for his upcoming film Jailer. The first BTS video of the film, which was released recently, earned immense love from Tamil cinema audiences. Jailer features the celebrated Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar as the lead antagonist, thus marking his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Earlier, it was rumoured that Sivakarthikeyan, the popular young actor is making a special appearance in the film. But the makers have been remaining tight-lipped about the same, so far. Sivakarthikeyan spotted with Shiva Rajkumar on the sets of Jailer

However, the rumours regarding Sivakarthikeyan's special appearance in Jailer are now doing rounds once again, after he was spotted on the sets of the film. The talented actor is seen having a chat with Shiva Rajkumar in the pictures which are now going viral on internet. In the pictures, Sivakarthikeyan is seen sporting a different get-up, in a checkered shirt and thread necklace. The netizens now believe that the actor is indeed a part of the Jailer star cast. Check out Sivakarthikeyan's pictures from the sets of Jailer: