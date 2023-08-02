Jailer Trailer Breakdown: Rajinikanth enters Nelson's dark humor world with Muthuvel Pandian

Just eight days before Jailer's release, the trailer for the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has finally been released. First things first, neither Mohanlal nor Shivarajkumar nor Tamannaah Bhatia have been featured in it. If the exclusion of these actors from the trailer was intentional, then the makers made the right call. Not featuring these actors in the trailer will create further excitement around the characters they will portray in the movie.

It says a lot about a film’s cast when, even with the exclusion of the aforementioned names, a film does not have any shortage of familiar faces. Those who got featured in the trailer were Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan. All of these actors managed to provide ample support for Rajinikanth's character introduction. The trailer’s main purpose was to introduce us to Muthuvel Pandian, Rajinikanth’s character in the film.

Rajinikanth will be seen in Nelson’s signature dark humor space

What works and what doesn’t

Dark humor is where Nelson excels, and it will be great to see Rajinikanth in this space that is not very familiar to him. Usually, in Nelson’s films, the lead character is stoic and remains straight-faced. The people around him crack jokes and make us laugh. Even with Jailer, this seems to be the case, at least from what is shown in the trailer.

Sunil, Jackie Shroff, and Vinayakan sport rather interesting getups. Only the future will reveal whether the same can be said about their characterizations. It was also great to see the pairing of Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishna. Usually, mainstream films tend to feature younger actresses with the stars, as if to prove that the hero can never age. Another reason to love Ramya’s casting is that the actress has been typecast in largely one-dimensional roles ever since Baahubali. Her brief appearance in the Jailer trailer gives a hint that she will be doing comedy in the film.

The trailer more or less gave away the story, but the basic plotline comparatively holds less significance. Holding more weight will be Nelson's treatment of the material at hand and whether he will be able to bring his signature Nelson touch to it.

Much-needed redemption for Nelson

When Beast was released, many expressed their doubts about Nelson’s ability to pull off a star vehicle. The director had already worked with stars like Nayanthara in Kolamaavu Kokila and Sivakarthikeyan in Doctor. But these two are still stars who can also be molded in any way to fit the character. When it comes to directing humongous stars like Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth, most directors seem to get into a dilemma.

Many directors, especially in the recent past, have been victims of this plight. They failed to create a proper balance between satisfying the actor’s fans and making a movie that fulfills their artistic ambitions. Nelson had also experienced this with Beast. But Jailer seems to be the much-needed redemption for the filmmaker. He seems to have finally gotten to a place where he can strike the correct balance between what he wants and what the actor’s fans want.

