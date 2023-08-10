Jailer Twitter Review: Netizen says 'it's Rajinikanth show', Nelson Dilipkumar makes massive comeback

Rajinikanth's Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is here. The film has finally reached the theatres for audiences to watch and enjoy. Just like every movie, with dhol, crackers, and banners, the fans welcomed the superstar's first theatrical release after 2 years. The first day-first show kickstarted started early morning and several also shared their reviews on social media.

As 4 AM shows have been canceled, Jailer FDFS began at 6 to 9 AM as per state rules, and fans have been trending #Firsthalf on Twitter. Rajinikanth fans shower their love on their god. Several sections of people celebrated the film in the theatres with their dance as they welcomed Thalaivar.

The first reviews of Jailer have been positive. Fans can't stop raving about watching Rajinikanth on the big screen. From how the superstar has made an impact to calling the film blockbuster, the movie buffs are going gung go. The interval and climax scenes are said to be the biggest highlights of the film. Nelson is being hailed by audiences for making a massive comeback after Beast's failure.

Anirudh Ravichander's music and songs are another big plus point of the film. We have already seen the response and madness songs like Kaavaalaa and Hukum received from the fans. Mohanlal as Mathew and Shivarajkumar as an antagonist added a new layer to the blockbuster film. Yogi Babu's comedy timing is said to be perfect as well, and his chemistry with Rajinikanth too. We all know that Nelson is known to bring the comedy angle from his actors in every film. Not many have mentioned Jackie Shroff and Tamannaah Bhatia. Overall, audiences call Jailer a perfect treat to watch. Yet again, it's Rajinikanth's one-man show, so it's obviously a treat for fans.

About Jailer

Jailer also features Shiva Rajkumar as the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal are also part of the film. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Vijay Kartik Kannan is the director of photography.

