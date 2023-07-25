Jailer vs Jailer: Rajinikanth and Dhyan Sreenivasan's films to clash at box office amid legal battle

There are two Jailer movies releasing on August 10. Yes, Rajinikanth's highly anticipated Tamil film Jailer and Dhyan Sreenivasan's Malayalam film Jailer. The two films, which caught controversy because of the title, will be clashing at the box office with the same release date.

The makers of the Malayalam film Jailer announced recently that the film will release on August 10 as well. The Malayalam film will reportedly be dubbed in other languages and released on the same as Rajinikanth's Jailer. This move comes after a legal battle between two films over the title.



Legal battle between Jailer films

Recently, Jailer encountered controversy with the director Sakkir Madathil of the Malayalam film Jailer. He came forward and made claims that he registered the title Jailer with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in 2021, well before the announcement of the Tamil film’s title. The director also cited that he requested the production house Sun Pictures to change the title of the film and release it in Malayalam so that neither of them was affected. However, it is said that the production house declined to the request and intends to release Rajinikanth starrer with the title Jailer itself.

They have also moved the Madras High Court over this matter. Sakkir, in response, has filed a counter in court, with the hearing scheduled for August 2.



About Jailer

The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff in key roles, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Jailer is touted to be a period thriller movie. The story happens in the year 1956 - 57. Actress Divya Pillai will be playing the lead in the movie. It is to be noted that both films bear no resemblance to one another. But the makers of Malayalam Jailer think that the same title will lead to confusion among the general audience.

ALSO READ: Will Kamal Haasan be digitally de-aged in Shankar’s Indian 2?