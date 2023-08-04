Jailer's first review from a popular celebrity will hype you up for Rajinikanth and Nelson's film

Rajinikanth’s Jailer is without a doubt the most talked-about film in Tamil Nadu at the moment. Everyone has been buzzing about the Enthiran actor’s latest release. All the reports that are coming up about the film have been largely positive. This has made the fans even more excited. Now, a popular face has expressed his love for the film, further heightening the expectations of fans.

This popular celebrity is Jailer’s music director, Anirudh Ravichander. The musician has loved the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. He took to his Twitter handle and shared his take on Jailer. He did not explicitly say anything about the film and stuck to emojis to share his review.

As an insider who is part of the project has given this opinion, fans are definitely hyped. Anirudh has also been right before about many of his predictions for films, and we hope he is right this time as well.

Anirudh Ravichander tweets cheering for Rajinikanth and Nelson’s Jailer

Jailer set to be a renaissance of sorts for Rajinikanth

Jailer is expected to be the film that brings Rajinikanth back into his element. If the film indeed does well and if the project with Lokesh Kanagaraj also pans out, then there will be no stopping the legendary actor.

If the reports till now are anything to go by, then Nelson has managed to make a satisfying movie experience this time around, and that too with Rajinikanth. His last release, Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay, did not satisfy the general audience. But Jailer is turning out to be a great comeback for the filmmaker.

Coming to Anirudh, he has largely been a trusted source not just for composing hit songs but also for giving reliable film reviews. Previously, he also had great things to say about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s last release, Vikram. The in-demand music composer had even teared up watching that movie. Hopefully, his review turns out to be right this time as well. If it does, the audience will be left with a visual spectacle to celebrate.

Anirudh has been on a roll lately. Ever since his debut, he has made it a habit of creating viral songs. Since his first film as a music director, the Dhanush-starrer 3, he has been churning out hit after hit.

