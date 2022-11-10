Producer Jon Landau launches Kannada trailer of highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water
Jon Landau's second part of the blockbuster franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water will now release in Kannada as well. The second part of the franchise is set for global release on December 16.
James Cameron's second part of the blockbuster franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water is gearing up for a worldwide grand release next month. The trailer was released a few days ago in all Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam but not in Kannada, which has riled up a few fans. Well, now is the good news, the producer Jon Landau has announced the Kannada version as well. Avatar: The Way of Water will now release in Kannada too.
Oscar-winning Producer Jon Landau who has given some of the most celebrated and iconic films in the history of global cinema along with director James Cameron took to social media to share a heartfelt message as he launched the Kannada trailer. He tweeted, "Namaste India! I see you. Your diversity continues to amaze me. I am so excited for you to experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Let's celebrate the return to Pandora on 16th Dec. Please enjoy the Kannada trailer."
Take a look at Jon Landau's tweet as he launched the Avatar: The Way of Water Kannada trailer
Interestingly, #Avatar2inKannada was trending on Twitter all through Thursday as fans expressed their displeasure about the film’s apparent non-release in the Kannada language. Many fans pointed out that this move, if indeed true, did not make sense as Kannada-dubbed versions of other Indian and Hollywood films have done well in the state in recent years.
The James Cameron film is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which is the highest-grossing film in history. The second part of the franchise is set for global release on December 16.
Also Read: Indian 2, KH 234, Vikram 2 and more: Kamal Haasan’s high octane upcoming films you should watch out for