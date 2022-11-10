Producer Jon Landau launches Kannada trailer of highly anticipated film Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron's second part of the blockbuster franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water is gearing up for a worldwide grand release next month. The trailer was released a few days ago in all Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam but not in Kannada, which has riled up a few fans. Well, now is the good news, the producer Jon Landau has announced the Kannada version as well. Avatar: The Way of Water will now release in Kannada too.

Oscar-winning Producer Jon Landau who has given some of the most celebrated and iconic films in the history of global cinema along with director James Cameron took to social media to share a heartfelt message as he launched the Kannada trailer. He tweeted, "Namaste India! I see you. Your diversity continues to amaze me. I am so excited for you to experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Let's celebrate the return to Pandora on 16th Dec. Please enjoy the Kannada trailer."