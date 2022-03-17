James FDFS: Celebs and fans enjoy Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie; Chant 'Appu Appu' in theatres

Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie James is finally in the theatres and fans are reliving every moment of the actor as they watch him on the screen. The movie began its opening with a tremendous response, fans thronged to watch their Appu on screens. The FDFS and his birthday celebrations have already begun all over Karnataka, his human-size cut-outs are ruling the streets and theatres as fans are remembering him with joy.

Not just fans, many celebs from all over the South film industry have showered good wishes and remembered Puneeth Rajkumar as his last movie James is out in theaters. From Mohanlal to Varun Tej, many celebs took to their respective Twitter handles and shared their emotional words for Puneeth Rajkumar and James.

Check out celebs wishes here:

Many videos of fans celebrating Appu for one last time on the big screen surfaced on social media. Fans are filled with various emotions watching Appu, chants like 'we miss you Appu', 'love you Appu' and 'happy birthday Appu' were heard all over the theatres.

Watch videos of James FDFS celebrations here:

The film had a release on about 4000 screens worldwide, making it the biggest in Puneeth Rajkumar's career. James also features his two elder brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra in cameo roles, while Priya Anand is seen as the female lead.

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the movie also stars other talented actors namely Srikanth, R. Sarathkumar, Anu Prabhakar, Aditya Menon in important roles. James will be the only movie for screening in Karnataka till March 25, as a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar.

