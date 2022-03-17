James Movie Review: Best tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar by Chetan Kumar; Fans bid happy farewell from big screen

Title: James

Director: Chetan Kumar

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar

Review by: Bhavana Sharma

On the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary, his last film James hit the screens today and this has been a moment of happiness to his fans all across the country. To this Power Star of Kannada cinema, to whom this was the last outing on the big screen, fans have poured in all their love in the best possible way. Undoubtedly, James has done justice to the fans and they got to see Puneeth in a completely new avatar.

Santosh Kumar (Puneeth Rajkumar), popularly called as James runs a security agency and he has been given the duty and commission to take care of a family that owns a drug cartel. He is very committed to his work and is known for the work he does. Also, he wins praises from everyone he knows. But something seems fishy about Santosh. So is there more about him as a person? Is he trying to hide something? It introduces and shows people from the dark world, dark web, drug mafia and all that’s been happening in our country on that front. It makes the audiences understand how politics and biggies are involved in this game of mafia. When one of the important and top most kings of the drug world gets killed, Santosh comes to the aid of his family. And then begins the thrilling story that will bring you to the edge of your seats.

The film begins at a quick pace, and Puneeth shines bright in every scene of the film. Puneeth has given his best for this film too and it is one of the stylish avatars and outings of his career. Shivarajkumar’s dubbing for his brother is one of the heart touching things of this film and it has actually come out really well.

The introduction song has three leading ladies from the industry - Rachita Ram, Ashika Ranganath and Sreeleela - making a surprise appearance in the film, flaunting their beauty in the best possible way. The much-anticipated cameos of Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar add an emotional touch to the story.

Director Chetan Kumar has done a great job. The story is a perfect and well-written one for Puneeth. Chetan has given a great tribute to Puneeth and it came out really well. The stunts, complete filmography, performance and charisma on screen, and a lot of factors add up to the success of this film that is worth watching again and again.

Note: We won't be rating this film to honour the actor’s legacy.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Puneeth Rajkumar: Remembering 'Appu' on his birth anniversary with his childhood photos