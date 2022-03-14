James Pre-release Event: Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini is emotional, Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra remember him

The last film of Puneeth Rajkumar, James is gearing up for the big release on his birthday, March 17. On Sunday, the makers hosted a grand pre-release event in Bangalore and Puneeth Rajkumar's family including his wife, brothers and cast attended. The event was a emotional one for Puneeth's family and friends as the late actor is not here when his film is releasing.

Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini got teary eyed when she entered the event and watched artists performing on his songs. Elder brother Raghavendra Rajkumar, who came on stage to speak about Appu, said, "I am still stuck in the car where God is running. But I do not care for all this. I'll go. I go in search of Appunnan."

Shivarajkumar also spoke and gave an emotional speech at the event. "It was a little painful and disheartening when he saw the movie that Appu acted in and listened to him. We are happy that film is to be released but it is natural for us to be hurt when we know that man is not there. Kishore has made such big films at an early age. Today we are all emotional. Everyone is standing on the edge watching this movie."

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi has personally sent best wishes to the team through a video, which was played at the event.

For unversed, James will feature Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles. The left over dubbing of Puneeth for the film is also done by Shivarajkumar. Priya Anand is the leading lady. As an honor to the late actor, James will release in theatres on power star Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday and Karnataka movie distributors have planned to not release any film for the week, from 17 to 23 March.

