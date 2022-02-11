James Teaser Out: Puneeth Rajkumar delivers another edge of the seat action drama

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar will be making a few last appearances on the silver screen and one of these projects is Chethan Kumar’s James. The makers released the power-packed teaser of the action entertainer. The story revolves around a character named James also called Santhosh Kumar, who works as a manager in a security company and finds himself up against the big bad guys.

Priya Anand is the female lead opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the film. Others who will be part of the James cast are Sarat Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad, and Ketan Karande.

Check out the teaser below:

Also, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will be seen doing special roles in Puneeth Rajkumar’s next. The fans are all the more excited for the film as all the three Rajkumar brothers will be seen together on-screen for the first time in James.

Charan Raj has composed the music for the film, while Dr. Ravi Verma, Ram Lakshman, Chetan D’Souza, Arjun Master and Vijay Master have choreographed the stunts.