James Twitter Review: Fans say Puneeth Rajkumar's last film is a celebration; Call it a bittersweet experience

Puneeth Rajkumar's last release James has hit the theatres today, on the occasion of his birthday. The movie is extra special to all his fans as it marks a bittersweet experience of watching him one last time on the big screen. While many are celebrating his last film with respect to the departed soul, on the other side, there are a few who are nothing but emotional as they share stirring posts and tweets on social media.

James, which had the biggest release of Puneeth Rajkumar's career, is receiving marvellous response from the audience. His intense and captivating performance, dialogue delivery and irresistible on-screen presence have worked well with the audiences. Also, Shiva and Raghavendra Rajkumar's inclusion in the actioner in cameo roles is said to be unmissable. Over all, fans call it a total Puneeth Rajkumar's show.

Check out James Twitter reactions here:

Helmed by Chethan Kumar, James talks about Santhosh Kumar, manager at a security company. Due to some unforeseen circumstances, he unwantedly finds himself up against the negative elements of society.

With Priya Anand as the leading lady opposite Puneeth Rajkumar, the action project also stars Sarat Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, Suchendra Prasad, and Ketan Karande, including others.

